Sunrisers Hyderabad have ended their IPL 2025 campaign with a win as they secured a 110-run victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in the last match of their IPL 2025 campaign. Batting first, they secured a massive score of 278/3 riding on the century of Heinrich Klaasen and the half-century of Travis Head. Chasing it, Kolkata Knight Riders could only get to 168 before getting bowled out. Fans were entertained by the batting performance of SRH and also shocked by the submissive loss from KKR. They took to social media to share memes. SRH Funny Memes Go Viral After Sunrisers Hyderabad Posted Monstrous 278/3 Against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 Match.

De Kock Be Like

de Kock be like - pic.twitter.com/zlflHiXusK — TauTumhare (@TauTumhare) May 25, 2025

'Mai Nahi Marunga'

De Kock Mai nahi marunga 🤧 pic.twitter.com/cewNB2mG9s — Arman (@arman6182) May 25, 2025

KKR Fans to Ajinkya Rahane and Chandrakant Pandit

Kkr fans to ajinkya rahane & chandu pic.twitter.com/aHMJBlqzwQ — Yatin Yadav (@Mr_Yatin_Yadav) May 25, 2025

Tu Maar

Narine tu maar Rahane tu maar Angkrish tu maar Mai toh Kolkata machli pakadne aaya tha 🥰 pic.twitter.com/iH9yM8vhrh — Sharjeel. (@SharjeelxKR) May 25, 2025

Harshit Rana Contribution

Harshit Rana contributing to Dinda Academy with both bat and ball 🙇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/gtceVMZp40 — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) May 25, 2025

SRH's Season

Captain Ajinkya Rahane

Captain Ajinkya Rahane got bullied by the Monsters of SRH 😭pic.twitter.com/j424qVyxGP — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) May 25, 2025

