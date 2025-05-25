Sunrisers Hyderabad registered the second-highest team total in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. During the match against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, the Pat Cummins-led SRH posted a monstrous 278/3 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 25. Travis Head played a blistering knock of 76 off 40 deliveries. Wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen smashed the joint third-fastest century in IPL history in just 37 deliveries. Klaasen remained unbeaten on 105 off 39 balls, including 16 boundaries that helped SRH to post the second-highest total by a team this season. Take a look at some funny memes fans shared on social media. Heinrich Klaasen Scores Joint Third-Fastest Century in Indian Premier League History, Achieves Feat During SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane got bullied by the Monsters of SRH 😭pic.twitter.com/j424qVyxGP — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) May 25, 2025

Kavya Maran to SRH pic.twitter.com/9Rb8P7eAE8 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 25, 2025

