Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and opted to bat first. While RCB have fielded the same team, Sunrisers Hyderabad have made two changes. Debutant Fazalhaq Farooqi and Jagadeesha Suchith come in and Sean Abbott and Shreyas Gopal miss out. SRH vs RCB Live Score Updates, IPL 2022: Get Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Scorecard Online.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

