The India women's national cricket team scripted history as they clinched their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title after defeating the South Africa women's national cricket team by 52 runs in the final of the 2025 edition in Navi Mumbai. This is the first time Women in Blue have won an ICC title. Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, and Ghosh took Harmanpreet Kaur-led India to glory. After becoming the world champions, several Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises took to their social media handles and congratulated the Women in Blue on their monumental success. Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana and Other Team India Players Pose With ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Title in Hotel Room, Photos Go Viral.

RCB Congratulates the India Women's Cricket Team

Heartwarming Post by CSK

When I get older, I will be stronger, Just like the wavin flag! 🇮🇳🥳#CWC25 📷 : ICC pic.twitter.com/FBVxFq7wWd — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 2, 2025

Reality >>> Dream

DC Reacts After India Lifts ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Title

Good morning, India 🫶💙

Champions of the World!

