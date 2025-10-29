Former India national cricket team bowler Varun Aaron was born on October 29, 1989. Today, in 2025, the renowned pacer will be celebrating his 36th birthday. Varun Aaron played in 18 international matches for Team India, which include 9 Tests and 9 ODIs. He scalped 18 wickets in Tests and 11 in the 50-over format. Besides, Varun Aaron has represented as many as five Indian Premier League franchises. The players had played for Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Gujarat Titans (GT). In 52 IPL matches he featured in, he picked 44 wickets. He is presently the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad. On his 36th birthday, many fans wished him on the internet. Varun Aaron Appointed New Bowling Coach Of Sunrisers Hyderabad; Former Indian Pacer Replaces James Franklin in SRH Thinktank Ahead of IPL 2026.

