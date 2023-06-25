Sri Lanka and Ireland are set to take on each other in a Group B match in the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier on Sunday, June 25. The match would be played at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo and will begin at 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Qualifier in India and the live telecast of this match would be available on Star Sports 1/HD channels. Fans who are interested in watching live streaming of this match can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar and also FanCode apps and websites. 'Brilliant' Twitterati Appreciate Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams' Gesture of Consoling Alzarri Joseph After Zimababwe Defeat West Indies in ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland

