Zimbabwe registered a big win under their belt in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers when they defeated West Indies in a closely fought game by 35-runs. Sikandar Raza starred with his all-round performance and also took the catch of Alzarri Joseph which was the last wicket and ensured Zimbabwe's victory. Jospeh was visibly disappointed and broke down after he got out. Raza and Sean Williams approached him to console. Fans in twitter loved this gesture and made it viral calling it 'Brilliant'. Zimbabwe Register Third Consecutive Victory in ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier As They Defeat West Indies By 35-Runs In Closely Contested Clash.

Brilliant Gesture

Brilliant gesture by Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams after defeating the two-time world champions West Indies ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NYwsJE2mSz — ✨F A I Z A N✨ (@FaizanKhan_152) June 24, 2023

Class

a tough pill to swallow but this is class from Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SqC3I8Duft — Barbados Royals (@BarbadosRoyals) June 24, 2023

Nice Gesture

Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams to go to Alzarri Joseph and console him. Nice gesture from Raza & Williams. pic.twitter.com/z5j0Bt7l6p — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) June 24, 2023

Immense Grace

Brilliant gesture by Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams. They just defeated the two-time world champions West Indies and showed immense grace 🇿🇼♥️ #CWCQ pic.twitter.com/u5NoIzUF5U — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) June 24, 2023

More Fans Appreciate the Gesture

Brilliant gesture by Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams. They just defeated the two-time world champions West Indies. 🇿🇼♥️ #CWCQ#ICCWorldCupQualifier #icc pic.twitter.com/qvnSqJN8vv — Zaib Afridi (@ZaibAfridi313) June 24, 2023

