Sri Lanka would lock horns against Scotland in the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier on Tuesday, June 27. The match will be played at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo and it will start at 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports, the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier in India, will provide live telecast of this match on Star Sports 1/HD channels. Fans in India can also watch live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode apps and websites. Carlos Brathwaite Left Stunned in Commentary Box as Netherlands Pull Off Shock Super Over Win Against West Indies in ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier (Watch Video).

Sri Lanka vs Ireland

Match day in Bulawayo 🏏 Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 vs Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Two important points at stake as they will be carried into the super six round.#SLvSCO #ReadyToRoar pic.twitter.com/0ecyj4mTbF — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)