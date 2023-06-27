Carlos Brathwaite was left shell-shocked inside the commentary box as Netherlands clinched a shock victory over West Indies via Super Over in ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier on Monday, June 26. The Dutchmen were powered by Teja Nidamanuru's century, which helped them match West Indies' score of 374 in the second innings. With the scores tied, the match headed into the Super Over, where it was the Logan van Beek show. The all-rounder first smashed 30 runs and then returned with the ball to restrict West Indies to 8/2. Brathwaite was stunned and could not react as Netherlands players celebrated this victory. West Indies vs Netherlands Video Highlights: Watch NED Register Historic Super Over Win Against WI in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier.

Watch Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)