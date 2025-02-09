Steve Smith scripted history, becoming the first Australian to take 200 catches in Test cricket as a fielder. The Australia national cricket team star achieved this remarkable feat on Day 4 of the SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 in Galle by taking a catch to dismiss Kusal Mendis off Nathan Lyon's bowling. With that, he became the fifth overall player to get to the 200-catch mark in Test cricket, with Rahul Dravid leading the list with 210 catches as a non-wicketkeeper. Steve Smith also led Australia to an emphatic 2-0 series sweep. Australia Beat Sri Lanka by Nine Wickets in SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025; Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Spinners Shine as Clinical Aussies Register Emphatic 2–0 Clean Sweep.

Steve Smith Scripts History with 200th Catch in Test Cricket

STEVE SMITH BECOMES FIRST AUSTRALIAN TO COMPLETE 200 TEST CATCHES AS A FIELDER. 🤯 Most Test catches by Australian fielders: 200* : Steve Smith (221 innings) 196 : Ricky Ponting (328 innings) 181 : Mark Waugh (245 innings) 157 : Mark Taylor (197 innings) 156 : Allan Border (277… pic.twitter.com/B4wYcxpbIU — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) February 9, 2025

Watch Steve Smith's 200th Catch in Test Cricket Here:

Another milestone for Steve Smith! 👌 The Australian captain grabbed his 200th Test catch to send the dangerous Kusal Mendis back!😍#SLvAUSonFanCode pic.twitter.com/W6oAroKcnc — FanCode (@FanCode) February 9, 2025

