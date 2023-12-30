Stuart Broad and Marcus Trescothick feature among the list of personalities in England's New Year's Honours 2024. The New Year's Honours, a part of the British Honours system is given to certain figures, recognising their contribution towards a particular field. Broad, who retired from cricket earlier this year, has been one of England's longest-serving cricketers and finished his career with 604 wickets in Test cricket. He was awarded a CBE (Commander Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire). Trescothick on the other, was awarded an OBE for his work as mental health ambassador for the PCA (Professional Cricketers' Association). 'India Are One of the Most Underachieving Cricket Teams in the World' Says Former England Cricketer Michael Vaughan.

Stuart Broad, Marcus Trescothick Included in New Year's Honours 2024 List

Stuart Broad CBE & Marcus Trescothick OBE ✨ Two familiar faces in the New Year's Honours List 👇#EnglandCricket — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 29, 2023

