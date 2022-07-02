Jasprit Bumrah amassed 35 runs in an over of Stuart Broad on Day 2 in the ongoing fifth Test at Edgbaston between India and England. In the 84th over of Indian innings, the English bowler conceded 35 runs against Bumrah, which made Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to go down the memory lane to find similarity between this 35-run over and Yuvraj Singh's six sixes in one over in 2007 T20 World Cup, with Stuart Broad at the receiving end on both occasions. Tendulkar took to Twitter and shared the moment of Bumrah's power-hitting against Broad with a funny caption.

Check Tendulkar's tweet:

Watch video:

BOOM BOOM BUMRAH IS ON FIRE WITH THE BAT 🔥🔥 3️⃣5️⃣ runs came from that Broad over 👉🏼 The most expensive over in the history of Test cricket 🤯 Tune in to Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN) & Sony Ten 4 (TAM/TEL) - https://t.co/tsfQJW6cGi#ENGvINDLIVEonSonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Hm1M2O8wM1 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 2, 2022

