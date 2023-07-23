The Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 match between Sans Francisco Unicorns and Washington Freedom saw a stunning catch being pulled off by Glenn Phillips. During Anrich Nortje’s over, the batsman tried to hit a shot over the covers but ended up miscuing it as the ball went high up in the air and Glenn Phillips who was fielding near the covers chased down the ball, dived and pulled off a magnificent catch.

Glenn Phillips Takes an Absolute Stunner

STUPENDOUS!🤯 Glenn Phillips takes an ABSOLUTE STUNNER😱! 1⃣8⃣/1⃣ (2.2) pic.twitter.com/2WXQEV83OC — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 22, 2023

