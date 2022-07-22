Leicester Cricket Ground is set to be named after India's former legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar. The English sports team have announced that they would do this to honour the contributions Gavaskar made towards cricket. The 73-year-old has cricket stadiums named after him already in the USA and Tanzania. He would be the first Indian player to have a ground named after him in the UK.

Check the tweet:

Leicester cricket ground to be named after Sunil Gavaskar, he became the first Indian cricketer to have a ground named after him in England. (Source - TOI) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 22, 2022

