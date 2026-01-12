Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has begun a new chapter in his life as he announced his engagement to Sophie Shine. The couple shared the happy news through a joint Instagram post, along with a beautiful photo and a heartfelt message about choosing togetherness and gratitude. Shikhar and Sophie reportedly met in Dubai a few years ago, where their friendship slowly turned into a strong bond. They were often seen together at matches and public events, which sparked dating rumours. Their appearance together during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 further caught public attention. Sophie Shine is an Irish product consultant with a strong background in marketing and management. She currently works in Abu Dhabi and also heads the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation. Fans and well-wishers have flooded social media with warm congratulatory messages for the couple. Shikhar Dhawan Shares Funny Reel With Girlfriend Sophie Shine; Star Cricketer's Funny Act Gets Fans On the Floor Laughing (Watch Video).

Shikhar Dhawan Engaged to Sophie Shine – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

