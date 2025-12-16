Veteran Bangladesh quick Mustafizur Rahman started a bidding war between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and it was ultimately the former who won. KKR secured the services of the left-arm seamer for INR 9.20 Crore. Despite having Matheesha Pathirana, KKR were looking to add variety to their bowling armoury and they considered Mustafizur to be a perfect fir for that role. KKR Team in IPL 2026: Players Bought by Kolkata Knight Riders at Indian Premier League Auction, Check Full Squad.

Mustafizur Rahman Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders For INR 9.2 Crore

Make way for Mustafizur Rahman, @KKRiders fans! 💜 The left-arm quick will play for the 3⃣-time champions at INR 9.2 Crore 💰#TATAIPL | #TATAIPLAuction pic.twitter.com/TWALm1MdKx — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

