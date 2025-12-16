Kolkata Knight Riders have put their foot down on the accelerator in the ongoing IPL 2026 auction as they have picked some star cricketers and also scouted out some uncapped cricketers to add the support around them. Among them were Sarthak Ranjan who they bought for a base price of INR 30 Lakh. Ranjan has been impressive in the Delhi Premier League where he has shown his talent and that has attracted the bid from him. He is also the son of Congress MP Pappu Yadav. KKR Team in IPL 2026: Players Bought by Kolkata Knight Riders at Indian Premier League Auction, Check Full Squad.

Sarthak Ranjan, Son of Congress MP Pappu Yadav, Sold to KKR

Sarthak Ranjan is SOLD to @KKRiders for INR 30 lakh.#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

