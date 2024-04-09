Sunrisers Hyderabad secure back-to-back victories as they secure a two-run win over Punjab Kings in a hard-fought encounter. After put in to bat first, SRH got off to a very poor start losing wickets early. They had to bring in Rahul Tripathi as an impact sub and yet it was not enough to stop the collapse. It was youngster Nitish Kumar Reddy who fought back with his eye-pleasing strokes and took the visitors to a competitive total of 182/9. Chasing it, PBKS didn't get off to a great start too. They lost their top order in no time from where Sam Curran and Sikander Raza staged a short comeback. The game came down on Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma yet again and this time, they tried their best but ended just ahead of the finishing line. Shikhar Dhawan Stumping Video: Watch Heinrich Klaasen Showcase Quick Reflexes to Dismiss Punjab Kings Skipper Off Bhuvneshwar Kumar During PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 Match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeat Punjab Kings By 2 Runs in IPL 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)