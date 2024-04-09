SunRisers Hyderabad wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen showcased bullet speed during the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 match and stumped Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan for 14 runs off Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Shikhar stepped down the wicket to Bhuvneshwar, but Klaasen, who was standing at the stumps was quick enough to collect the ball and stump the PBKS skipper. Shikhar Dhawan Catch Video: Watch Punjab Kings Captain Take A Brilliant Catch While Running Backwards To Dismiss Travis Head During PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 Match

Heinrich Klaasen Showcase Brilliant Reflexes

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)