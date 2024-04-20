Sunrisers Hyderabad have scored the fastest-ever team hundred in IPL history during the IPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals. SRH, riding on Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma's big-hitting exploits, have registered the three-figure mark off just five overs. Head and Sharma started to attack right from the outset and took their side off a flying start. Sunrisers Hyderabad, for the record, have the two highest totals in IPL history. Travis Head Equals Record of Scoring Fastest Fifty for SRH, Achieves Feat off Just 16 Balls During IPL 2024 Match Against Delhi Capitals.

SRH Score Fastest Team 100 In IPL History

SRH becomes the FIRST team to reach 100 total within 5 overs in IPL. The fastest ever team hundred in IPL history. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 20, 2024

