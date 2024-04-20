Travis Head has equalled the record of hitting the fastest half-century for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, during the IPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals on April 20. Head got to the mark off just 16 balls hitting seven fours and four sixes. He equalled his opening partner Abhishek Sharma's record, who had scored a 16-ball fifty against Mumbai Indians earlier this season.

Travis Head Scores 16-Ball Fifty

THIS IS SOME HITTING OF THE BALL, TRAVIS HEAD 🥵🔥 Joint-fastest 5⃣0⃣ for the Risers once again! 🙇#DCvSRH — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)