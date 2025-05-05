Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to host Delhi Capitals in what could be a must-win game for both sides in the Indian Premier League 2025. The SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match is being held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Sunrisers and Capitals are coming into this contest after losing their previous match in the IPL 2025 season. Another loss for Hyderabad will end their campaign, whereas Delhi will stay in contention, but their chances of reaching the playoffs will reduce. Meanwhile, fans eager to check the SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match scorecard can get all the information here. IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad Sign Harsh Dubey As Injury Replacement for Smaran Ravichandran.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Match Scorecard

