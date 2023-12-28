India batted first in the 1st ODI between India Women and Australia Women at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Despite having a not so good start, India Women got to a competitive total of 282/8 in the first innings. Chasing it, India Women provided Australia Women with a solid blow as they dismissed their captain Alyssa Healy for a duck. Sneh Rana grabbed a sensational diving catch at third man to dismiss the Aussie captain cheaply. Fans loved the catch and it went viral on social media. IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2023: Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar Score Half-Centuries To Take Women in Blue to 282/8.

Sneh Rana Takes Sensational Diving Catch to Dismiss Alyssa Healy

