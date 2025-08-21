In the ongoing Women's Challenge Cup 2025, organized by the Bangladesh Cricket Board, the Bangladesh Boys’ U-15 Team beat Bangladesh Women’s 'Team Red' by a massive 87 runs. In the one-day match being played at the BKSP-3 ground on August 20, the Boys’ U-15 Team had batted first and scored 181/8. The Nigar Sultana-led Bangladesh Women’s Team Red couldn't chase this low score, and got all out for only 94 in 38 overs. While a men's side locking horns with a women's side is a rare spectacle in any sport, a U-15 boys team beating a women's team seems even more surprising to many, especially just ahead of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025. Bizarre! All 10 Players of UAE Women’s National Cricket Team Retire Out Against Qatar After Batting for 16 Overs in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier 2025; Here's Why.

Bangladesh Boys’ U-15 Team Beat Women’s Team Red, Match Replay

