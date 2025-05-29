Suryakumar Yadav, Team India captain in T20is and Mumbai Indians star, was present at the farewell ceremony of father Ashok Kumar on his retirement from services. Suryakumar's father Ashok Kumar was reportedly working as an electric engineer at BARC (Bhabha Atomic Research Centre). Suryakumar also gave a speech at the farewell ceremony for his father and he also said during his speech 'Log andar ake dekh rahe ki kya chal raha hai, to kuch accha kam hi kiya hoga apne papa.' (People are coming in to see what's happening so you must have done a good job father). Suryakumar also paid tribute to the unwavering support his father had given him throughout his cricketing career, describing Ashok Yadav as his personal Superman. Fans loved the bond between Suryakumar and his father. Suryakumar Yadav Pens Down Heartfelt Note For Father Ashok Kumar On His Retirement, Calls Him 'My First and Forever Hero' (See Post).

