Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav, who is currently the captain of Team India in T20s and star player of Mumbai Indians shared a post penning down a message for his father, who retired from his services. Suryakumar's father Ashok Kumar was reportedly working as an electric engineer at BARC (Bhabha Atomic Research Centre). Suryakumar congratulated his father through the message and a family picture on ending a successful professional career while also wishing the best for the “next innings." He called his father his ' first and forever hero, role model, life manual and guide'. Suryakumar also said in behalf of his family that they are 'incredibly proud' of his accomplishments. Fans loved Suryakumar's bond with his father and the post went viral on social media. Suryakumar Yadav Equals Temba Bavuma's Record of Most Consecutive 25+ Scores in Men's T20s, Achieves Feat During MI vs DC IPL 2025 Match.

Suryakumar Yadav Pens Down Heartfelt Note For Father Ashok Kumar

