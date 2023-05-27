When he was on the crease, Mumbai Indians fans hoped for a miracle. But it was not to be for Mumbai Indians as they bowed out of the IPL 2023 after a crushing defeat to Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad in the Qualifier 2. Ahead of joining Team India squad in England, Suryakumar Yadav shares a beautiful message for the fans on twitter thanking them and with the promise to return stronger.

Suryakumar Yadav Pens Down Heartfelt Message

We bow out of this IPL season with our heads held high. A season of come backs, filled with more ups than downs. This team, this season, these bonds will remain very special and very close to my heart. 𝗪𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿💪 Thank you for always having… pic.twitter.com/ADCreezUhx — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) May 27, 2023

