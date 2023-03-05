India is currently playing the Test series against Australia. Suryakumar Yadav, who is a part of the Test squad is currently at his home in Mumbai as the 3rd Test finished ahead of its time and gave the cricketers some room to rest. Amidst this, the Indian batter shared a story on Instagram in which he was seen playing gully cricket with kids in the streets of Mumbai and also showing his trademark scoop shot to them.

Suryakumar Yadav Instagram Story

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)