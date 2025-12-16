Cricket and entertainment go hand-in-hand in India. Currently making waves across theaters in India, the Bollywood movie Dhurandhar is on a record-breaking spree, attracting audiences from all walks of life, which included India National Cricket Team players, who found some time off ahead of their IND vs SA 4th T20I 2025 on December 17, and caught hold of the Ranveer Singh starrer on Monday night at a cinema hall in Lucknow. A viral video on the internet showcases Team India members, Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Jitesh Sharma, captain Suryakumar Yadav, amongst others, along with head coach Gautam Gambhir, walking into a PVR Insignia to watch Dhurandhar in a late-night show. Dhurandhar is a spy thriller, which stars the likes of Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi. India are currently leading the five-T20I series 2-1 against South Africa. Instagram Reel of Homeless Woman Claiming to Be Late Cricketer Salim Durani's Wife Goes Viral.

Team India Watches Dhurandhar Movie in Lucknow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LNC (@lucknow_night_club)

