Suryakumar Yadav has developed himself into such a run-scoring machine in T20Is which can't fail. Another day, another T20I half-century for Suryakumar Yadav, his eighteenth and it came with some incredible shots on both sides of the wicket. Upon his arrival, despite wickets falling, he played some audacious shots and brought his half-century up in just 32 deliveries. Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores His 3rd Half-Century in T20 Internationals, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2023.

Suryakumar Yadav Scores His 18th Half-Century in T20Is

Back to back Fifty for Captain Suryakumar Yadav..!!! He smashed 51* runs 32 balls against South Africa in final T20I match - What a fifty by Surya! pic.twitter.com/YchIyY0EkA — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) December 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)