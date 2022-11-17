Star Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha Shetty turned 29 today. On the special occasion of his better half's birthday, the right-handed batter shared a lovely message on Instagram thanking her for keeping him motivated, focused and grounded. Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty are currently in New Zealand enjoying the short break between the T20 World Cup and the India vs New Zealand series.

Suryakumar Yadav Shares Birthday Message For Wife

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surya Kumar Yadav (SKY) (@surya_14kumar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)