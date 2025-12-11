Suryakumar Yadav has not been in good form in the recent past. He has been leading India since Rohit Sharma's retirement in 2024 but during the same phase, due to suffering from several injuries, his form has dipped as well. Suryakumar is having a poor outing against South Africa in the T20I series and got dismissed cheaply for a second consecutive time this series in the second T20I. Fans were angry after seeing his performance and shared their reactions on social media. Arshdeep Singh Bowls 7 Wides In One Over, Registers Unwanted Feat During IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2025.

'Biggest Disrespect to AB de Villiers Career'

The biggest disrespect to AB Devilliers career is they compared him with Suryakumar. pic.twitter.com/GV5FRcZM05 — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) December 11, 2025

Oops

Suryakumar Yadav: - After his last fifty, he’s gone 20 innings without another. - Only two 30+ scores in those 20 innings. - Three ducks in that same stretch. - In 15 of 2 innings, he hasn’t even crossed 15 runs. - In 10 of 20 innings, he couldn’t get past 5 If any other… pic.twitter.com/oFwGIawUHK — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) December 11, 2025

'Suryakumar Yadav Batting'

Suryakumar Yadav batting since 2000 BC pic.twitter.com/NLyCoWSImQ — Azam-K (@MusafirNagri) December 11, 2025

'Flat Battery'

SKY & Gill struggling again? 😩 Surya 5 off 4, Gill golden duck... When your captain & VC are in the form of a flat battery, time to call in the backups! 🔥 #INDvSA #SuryakumarYadav #ShubmanGill #t20worldcup2026 pic.twitter.com/VSLnbAwFJI — OmiVerseGlobal (@omiverseglobal) December 11, 2025

'Quota?'

Did India 🇮🇳 has a reservation quota for Captain and Vice captain ? I have never seen Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill performing in high pressure match 🤐 pic.twitter.com/Nx8gopjiTw — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) December 11, 2025

'Suryakumar Yadav Failed Again'

Suryakumar Yadav has failed again, man everyday all parchis of Agarkar & Gambhir getting exposed. If losing games means sacking of Gambhir & Agarkar then let it be coz I want my Indian Cricket free from these biased people!! pic.twitter.com/TmgX7RZUoo — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) December 11, 2025

