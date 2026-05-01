MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav Share Historic Frame Ahead of CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico (Watch Video)

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India’s three T20 World Cup-winning captains —MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav— shared a historic reunion at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. The meeting occurred during practice sessions ahead of the CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico fixture between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). The trio represents the pinnacle of Indian T20 cricket, encompassing world titles in 2007, 2024, and 2026. Yadav, who succeeded Sharma as captain, recently led India to back-to-back glory in March. The viral footage of their lighthearted interaction has underscored the mutual respect between the three leaders. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma’s Pre-Match Meetup Goes Viral Ahead of CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico (Watch Video)

MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav Share Historic Frame

One for the history books ✨ pic.twitter.com/JPNcXYms82 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 1, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 10:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).