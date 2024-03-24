KKR secured a very closely fought but solid victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens in the first match of IPL 2024. Batting first, they put up a total of 208 on the board. Chasing it, SRH needed 60 runs off the final three overs and riding of Heinrich Klaasen's monstrous hitting, they almost neared the score. In the last over they needed 13 runs and Klaasen hit Harshit Rana a six in the first ball. With a situation where only 5 runs were needed off 2 balls, Harshit bowled a slower one which Klaasen miscued and the ball awkward scooped towards short third man. It was Suyash Sharma, who ran back at an angle and then threw himself in the air to take a diving catch. The catch set up the match and KKR managed to seal a victory. KKR Beat SRH by Four Runs in IPL 2024; Harshit Rana, Andre Russell Shine as Knight Riders Will Thriller Despite Heinrich Klassen's 63 off 29 Balls.

