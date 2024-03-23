Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs in a thrilling IPL 2024 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 23. Heinrich Klaasen put in a remarkable shift, scoring 63 runs off just 29 deliveries, which included eight massive sixes to take Sunrisers Hyderabad close. Still, in the end, it was Harshit Rana who kept his calm and helped KKR clinch a victory in their first match of IPL 2024. Earlier, SunRisers Hyderabad won the toss and decided to bowl first. KKR struggled early as SRH bowlers kept things tight, taking five for 105 runs in 12 overs. But then entered Andre Russell, who hammered an unbeaten 64 runs off 27 deliveries with three fours and seven sixes. All-rounder Phil Salt held the one end and scored 54 runs off 44 balls to give KKR a chance to go big late in the innings. Shah Rukh Khan Caught Smoking in Stands During KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Match at Eden Gardens, Video Goes Viral

Kolkata Knight Riders won by Four Runs

Harshit Rana's remarkable last over seals the deal for #KKR who start their #TATAIPL campaign with narrow victory 🙌 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/xjNjyPa8V4 #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/WKKVha9adx — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 23, 2024

