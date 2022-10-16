Bas de Leede took three wickets (3/19) as wickets Netherlands restricted UAE to just 111/8 in their Group A clash at the T20 World Cup on Sunday, October 16. Apart from Leede, Fred Klaassen (2/13) took two wickets and Roelof van der Merwe one (1/19). For UAE, Muhammad Waseem top-scored with 41 runs off 47 deliveries.

UAE vs NED Innings Update:

