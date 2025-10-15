Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong has signed a new deal with his present club FC Barcelona. The new deal was a contract renewal, which has extended his stay at Barca till 2029. The contract extension has been officially confirmed by FC Barcelona. The 29-year-old central midfielder has been an integral part of the club ever since he joined FC Barcelona from Ajax in 2019, for a lucrative transfer fee of €86.00m. Frenkie de Jong had his previous contract with the club till June 2026; now the deal adds three more years with the Cules. With Barca, the Netherlands national football team star has so far played in 267 matches. He has won two La Liga, two Copa del Rey, and two Supercopa de Espana trophies with the Spanish giants. Lamine Yamal Injury: Barcelona Star Experiences Discomfort in Pubic Area After UCL 2025–26 Clash Against PSG, To Be out of Action for 2–3 Weeks.

Frenkie de Jong Signs New Deal With Barca

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)