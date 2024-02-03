Tabraiz Shamsi came up with a pretty animated celebration after he picked up the wicket of Tom Abell during the Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape match in SA20 2024. Sunrisers' Abell, who had batted well for his 24-ball 46-run knock, attempted a slog sweep off a googly bowled by Shasmi but the ball went straight up in the air. Shamsi gathered underneath it and took the catch before smashing the ball into the ground and roaring out angrily. Paarl Royals could not get over the line with Sunrisers Eastern Cape riding on Marco Jansen's overall brilliance to secure a 44-run victory. Dewald Brevis Hits Sensational ‘No-Look Six’ To Get to His Half-Century During MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals SA20 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Tabraiz Shamsi's Celebration:

