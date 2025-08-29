Defending champions St Lucia Kings thrashed St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by seven wickets in the 15th match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 edition on Friday, August 29. Leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was named Player of the Match for his two wickets in the match. With this victory, the defending champions have strengthened their place at the top of the CPL 2025 points table. Talking about the game, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots made 177/3 after Mohammad Rizwan played an unbeaten knock of 60 runs off 41 deliveries, including seven boundaries. With the ball, Shamsi scalped two wickets, and Roston Chase took one. While chasing, wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert (68) and Johnson Charles (47) played match-winning knocks as the defending champions registered a commanding win. Saint Lucia Kings Beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by Four Wickets in CPL 2025: Ackeem Auguste's Maiden Competition Fifty Helps David Wiese-Led Side Earn Close Win.

Defending Champions March Home With Seven-Wicket Win

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)