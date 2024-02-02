Dewald Brevis has hit back with a stunning innings with his bat during the MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals SA20 2024 match. Dewald Brevis also went on to hit a massive "No-Look Six" to get to his half-century and went on to make 66 runs off just 32 balls which propelled MI Cape Town to a massive total of 248 runs at the loss of just four wickets in 20 overs. Kieron Pollard also gave a nice finish to the match as he scored 27 runs off just seven deliveries. While chasing Pretoria capitals fell short and lost the match by 34 runs. Oops! Josh Inglis Misses Run-Out Chance From Point-Blank Range During AUS vs WI 1st ODI 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Video of 'No-Look Six' Here

