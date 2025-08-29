Tabraiz Shamsi performed his trademark 'shoe phone' celebration after dismissing Andre Fletcher during the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Kings CPL 2025 (Caribbean Premier League) at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on August 29. This happened in the eighth over of the first innings when the right-handed Andre Fletcher attempted to play a big shot but instead, miscued the hit and the ball went high in the air before Johnson Charles took a safe catch. After the catch was taken, Tabraiz Shamsi took off his shoe, gestured as if he was dialling a number and put it on one of his ears to perform the celebration that fans have come to associate with the South African spinner. Tabraiz Shamsi has performed the 'shoe phone' celebration on a number of times in his career, including in international cricket as well. Meanwhile, St Lucia Kings defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by seven wickets. ‘Yun Hi Fisal Gaye Haa Haa Haa…’ Barbados Royals Use Popular Bollywood Song To Troll Mohammad Rizwan As He Loses Balance During His Dismissal in CPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Tabraiz Shamsi Performs 'Shoe Phone' Celebration in CPL 2025

