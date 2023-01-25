Australian all-rounder Tahlia McGrath has been named the winner of the ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 award. Tahlia had an exceptional last year. She scored 435 runs in 16 matches at an average of 62.14. On top of this, the Australian all-rounder also took 13 wickets. Tahlia defeated Indian batter Smriti Mandhana, Pakistani all-rounder Nida Dar and New Zealand captain Sophie Devine en route to the award. Australia will hope that she remains at her best during the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Suryakumar Yadav Wins ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 Award.

Tahlia McGrath Wins ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 Award

Australia's star all-rounder has been voted the ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 🏆#ICCAwards — ICC (@ICC) January 25, 2023

