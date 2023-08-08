Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma is currently on a break from cricket. The Mumbai Indians skipper, who has been rested from the on-going series versus West Indies, is currently on a tour of USA. The cricketer during his tour of the US took an initiative as he launched his own cricket academy Crickingdom in the USA. In a viral picture, the Indian cricketer can be seen inaugurating his academy.

Rohit Sharma Launches His Own Cricket Academy

Indian Captain Rohit Sharma launches Cricket Academy in the USA to inspire the next generation to take up the sport. Great initiative by Hitman...!!! pic.twitter.com/EJU25jtJaI — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 8, 2023

Rohit Sharma Interacts With Kids

Rohit Sharma with young cricket fans in the USA. A beautiful picture. pic.twitter.com/2EwWDng8sa — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 8, 2023

