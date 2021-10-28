Indian cricket team started practice ahead of their clash against New Zealand. The Indian squad was involved in a fun drill session on Thursday In Dubai. Both India and New Zealand, who lost their opening matches to Pakistan at the ongoing T20 World Cup, will look to register their first win when they lock horns on October 31.

See the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)