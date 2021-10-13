MPL, the official kit sponsor of India, unveiled the team's new kit for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The jersey will b predominantly dark blue in colour with a zig-zag pattern on the front.

This isn't just a Team, they are the pride of India. This isn't just a jersey, it is the blessing of a billion fans. Get ready to cheer for Team India & #ShowYourGame 🇮🇳 Order from here now: https://t.co/BiweYY981p#MPLSports #BillionCheersJersey pic.twitter.com/sZynrTjBA0 — MPL Sports (@mpl_sport) October 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)