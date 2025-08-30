Nitish Rana and Digvesh Rathi engaged in a heated argument as tensions flared during the West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz Eliminator match in DPL T20 2025 (Delhi Premier League) on Saturday, August 29. This happened after the two had a bit of mind games with Digvesh Rathi pulling out from delivering the ball to Nitish Rana and the latter responded by doing the same, by pulling out of his stance. Nitish Rana had some words for Digvesh Rathi after this and he went on to play a reverse sweep, hitting the leg-spinner for a six and kissing his bat thereafter. The two players then got into a heated argument and it required the intervention of the umpires as well as the other players to separate the two. The video of the incident has gone viral. Meanwhile, Nitish Rana's West Delhi Lions won the match by seven wickets. Delhi Premier League T20 2025 Viral Video: ‘Mere Pass Hai Pony Aur Mere Sath Hai Ayush Badoni’ Anchor Funnily Introduces South Delhi Superstarz Captain During DPL (Watch).

Nitish Rana and Digvesh Rathi Engage in Heated Argument During DPL 2025 Match

It’s all happening here! 🔥🏏 Nitish Rana | Digvesh Singh Rathi | West Delhi Lions | South Delhi Superstarz | #DPL #DPL2025 #AdaniDPL2025 #Delhi pic.twitter.com/OfDZQGhOlr — Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) August 29, 2025

