In 2008, during the inaugural edition of the IPL, cricketer Harbhajan Singh slapped S. Sreesanth during the match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab. It led to the 'Slapgate' controversy and was a popular topic related to IPL for a long time. Recently, former IPL chairman Lalit Modi, who was in chair in 2008, released some unseen footages of the incident, heating up the debate one more time. S. Sreesanth and his family were unhappy with the incident and slammed Modi on social media. When asked about his reaction, Harbhajan Singh replied that it was 'very wrong' and pointed out that Modi must have had 'selfish' interests. Harbhajan also looked back at that incident calling it 'unfortunate' and admitted apologising for it on multiple platforms across the years. 'Absolutely Disgusting...' S Sreesanth's Wife Bhuvneshwari Lashes Out at Lalit Modi, Michael Clarke For Releasing Unseen IPL 'Slapgate' Video of Harbhajan Singh Slapping Ex-India Pacer.

Harbhajan Singh Reacts After Lalit Modi Releases Unseen Footage of 'Slapgate' Incident

