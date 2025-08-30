S Sreesanth's wife Bhuvneshwari Kumari lashed out at Lalit Modi and Michael Clarke for releasing the infamous 'slapgate' incident video where Harbhajan Singh had slapped the ex-India pacer after a match in the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008. On August 29, Lalit Modi was seen in an interview with Michael Clarke on his 'Beyond23 Cricket Podcast' where the former IPL chairman spoke about the 'slapgate' incident in detail. During the conversation, Lalit Modi said that he would release the unseen video of the 'slapgate' incident and gave 'Beyond23 Cricket Podcast' the exclusive rights to publish the same. As the video surfaced online, S Sreesanth's wife took to Instagram to slam Lalit Modi and Michael Clarke, stating that this act was 'absolutely disgusting'. "Shame on you @lalitkmodi and @michaelclarkeofficial," she wrote, adding, "It is deeply painful for our family to see this resurface after 18 long years." Harbhajan Singh-Sreesanth Slap Video: IPL Founder Lalit Modi Shares Unseen Footage of Harbhajan Singh Slapping Sreesanth 18 Years After 'Slapgate' Incident.

Here the Instagram story of Sreesanth's wife. ✅ pic.twitter.com/gBS9rW1MOf — Sarvada 💙 (@ImSarvada) August 30, 2025

