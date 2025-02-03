For Mitchell Marsh, the Jasprit Bumrah 'nightmare' has continued even after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The all-rounder was dismissed by the star Indian pacer in the third and fourth Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 before which he was dropped from the side with Beau Webster called in as his replacement. In an interview at the Australian Cricket Awards 2025, Mitchell Marsh shared that he played cricket with his four-year-old nephew Ted who had an action similar to that of Jasprit Bumrah. "The nightmare continued," he said which left everyone in splits. Travis Head Wins Allan Border Medal at Australian Cricket Awards 2025 For His Spectacular Performances Across Formats.

Mitchell Marsh Reveals His 'Nightmare Continued' While Facing Nephew With Jasprit Bumrah-like Action

"The nightmare continued" Mitch Marsh on fire again at the #AusCricketAwards 😂 pic.twitter.com/KPBNSS1Urs — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 3, 2025

