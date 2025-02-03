Travis Head was named winner of the Allan Border Medal at the Australian Cricket Awards 2025 on Monday, February 3. The left-hander has been one of the main reasons for Australia's success across formats. He won the award after beating Josh Hazlewood and Pa Cummins on votes. Travis Head played a crucial role in Australia winning both the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) and ODI World Cup titles in 2023 and his aggressive brand of cricket at the top of the order took the world by storm. Travis Head also struck two centuries as Australia won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under after 10 years with a 3-1 series win over India. As reported by Fox Cricket, Travis Head became the first South Australian to win the highest honour at the Australian Cricket Award 2025. ‘The Finisher’ Michael Bevan Inducted Into Australia’s Cricket Hall of Fame 2025.

Travis Head Wins Allan Border Medal at Australian Cricket Awards 2025

One of the most exciting cricketers in the world to watch and an incredibly deserving winner of the Allan Border Medal. Congratulations, Travis Head. #AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/nJUmP2NSxd — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 3, 2025

